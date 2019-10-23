APPEAL: Rathvilly Tidy Towns need help planting about 1,000 daffodils around the village

Rathvilly Tidy Towns need help planting about 1,000 daffodils around the village.

In a statement on Facebook, they said: "We are about to do our second year of planting about 1,000 daffodils around the village, in preparation for next Spring.

"We could do with a bit of help, so if you are free this Saturday, October 26 from 10am, we would welcome the help in planting.

"Please bring your own tools. Look forward to seeing you."