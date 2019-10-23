'Overwhelmed', Carlow business wins salon of the year at huge awards ceremony

"Totally overwhelmed", Berlin Hair Lounge said in a post on Facebook after the Carlow business won Salon of the Year at a national awards ceremony.

The tenth ALFAPARF MILANO Fantastic Hairdresser Awards 2019 took place recently in the RDS, Dublin. It is the most widely attended hairdressing awards with over 300 entrants.

In a post on Facebook, Berlin Hair Lounge said: "Pinch me, can you believe we only went and won Alfaparf Fantastic Salon 2019!

"Totally overwhelmed by all the kind messages and phone calls, people are so unbelievably good.

"I don't think it's even sunk in yet! I couldn't be prouder of all these beauties you see here, it's official now we really are the best team ever!"