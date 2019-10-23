Over 2,400 students across Leinster to be conferred at IT Carlow in the coming weeks
Well done to everyone!
File photo
The first of twelve Institute of Technology Carlow conferring ceremonies will begin next week that will see over 2,400 graduands from IT Carlow's campuses at Carlow, Wexford and Wicklow conferred.
Details of the dates and times of each ceremony are below:
ANNUAL CONFERRING CEREMONIES
Wed. 30th October:
9.30am - Department of Built Environment and Extended Campus; Department of Computing
1pm - Faculty of Lifelong Learning, Carlow
Thurs. 31st October
9.30am - Department of Sport, Media & Marketing; Department of Science and Health
1pm - Defence Forces
4.30pm - Department of Aerospace, Mechanical & Electronic Engineering
Fri. 1st November
9.30am - Department of Sport, Media & Marketing; Department of Humanities
1pm - Department of Sport, Media & Marketing; Department of Business
4.30pm - Faculty of Lifelong Learning, Carlow
Sat. 2nd November
11am - Faculty of Lifelong Learning, Carlow ; Faculty of Lifelong Learning Wicklow (NB taking place at Carlow Campus)
2.30pm - Faculty of Lifelong Learning, Carlow
Fri. 9th November
1.30pm - Wexford Campus (at Wexford Opera House)
Overseeing the conferring ceremony will be Dr Patricia Mulcahy, President IT Carlow, John Moore, Chairman of the Governing Body and various special guests.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on