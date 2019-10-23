Over 2,400 students across Leinster to be conferred at IT Carlow in the coming weeks

The first of twelve Institute of Technology Carlow conferring ceremonies will begin next week that will see over 2,400 graduands from IT Carlow's campuses at Carlow, Wexford and Wicklow conferred.

Details of the dates and times of each ceremony are below:

ANNUAL CONFERRING CEREMONIES

Wed. 30th October:

9.30am - Department of Built Environment and Extended Campus; Department of Computing

1pm - Faculty of Lifelong Learning, Carlow

Thurs. 31st October

9.30am - Department of Sport, Media & Marketing; Department of Science and Health

1pm - Defence Forces

4.30pm - Department of Aerospace, Mechanical & Electronic Engineering

Fri. 1st November

9.30am - Department of Sport, Media & Marketing; Department of Humanities

1pm - Department of Sport, Media & Marketing; Department of Business

4.30pm - Faculty of Lifelong Learning, Carlow

Sat. 2nd November

11am - Faculty of Lifelong Learning, Carlow ; Faculty of Lifelong Learning Wicklow (NB taking place at Carlow Campus)

2.30pm - Faculty of Lifelong Learning, Carlow

Fri. 9th November

1.30pm - Wexford Campus (at Wexford Opera House)

Overseeing the conferring ceremony will be Dr Patricia Mulcahy, President IT Carlow, John Moore, Chairman of the Governing Body and various special guests.