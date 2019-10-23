Decision due on planning application for student accommodation in Carlow Town

A decision is due in the coming weeks on a planning application lodged for student accommodation in Carlow Town.

Hon Kei Cheung has applied for a change of use at the first floor level from existing commercial use to student accommodation at a property at the junction of John Street and Kennedy Street in Carlow Town.

It also includes use of existing ground floor entrances and stairwells, connection to existing services and all associated site works, and retention planning permission for a ground floor door.

A decision is due by Carlow County Council on October 27.