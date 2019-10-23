Calls for 'footpath fund' in Carlow despite cost of €300 per square metre in urban areas

Calls have been made for a "footpath fund" in Carlow Town despite them costing €300 per square metre in urban areas.

The matter came up at the October meeting of Carlow Municipal District. 

Cllr Fintan Phelan said a "footpath fund is needed here in the town" and to maintain the infrastructure in the housing estates as well.

Area engineer, Pat Harrington, said he does not have a "direct allocation for footpaths" but local representatives can direct funding if they wish. 

"You're talking about €300 a square metre for footpaths in an urban area. The amount you get done for a sizeable allocation is not massive," he added. 