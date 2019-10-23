Revealed: Questions over bus service into Carlow Town from rural areas at the weekends

Questions have been asked over the provision of a bus service into Carlow Town from rural areas at the weekends.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace raised the matter at the October meeting of Carlow Municipal District when members were getting a presentation on the Carlow Town Bus Service from the National Transport Authority.

Cllr Wallace asked if it was worth looking at getting a bus link on a Saturday night and Sunday "that might service rural areas".

In response, representatives from the NTA said the town bus service will likely run until 11pm at night but "it wouldn't be going out to areas outside of the [town] boundaries".