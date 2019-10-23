'We are expected to know everything,' frustrations over Council's use of GDPR

"We're the frontline," said one councillor as he hit out over Carlow County Council's use of General Data Protection Regulation, also known as GDPR.

Cllr Arthur McDonald raised the issue at this month's meeting of Bagenalstown Municipal District when he said he was refused information on a social housing applicant's details as the Council cited GDPR.

He said: "We do like to know who's in for a house, who's getting a house. We don't give information out willy-nilly.

"Public representatives, in general, are expected to know everything. We're the frontline and we're precluded from getting any information."

Cllr McDonald said the matter will have to be raised the Housing Strategic Policy Committee as they are issues he should know about.

In response to Cllr McDonald, Housing Officer at the local authority, Josephine Kavanagh, said: "Any information we hold is considered personal information.

"If you get written consent from the applicant, it is something we can consider."

However, Cllr McDonald said the legislation is "being interpreted by officials to suit themselves".

"No two County Councils have interpreted GDPR the same way," he added.

Ms Kavanagh said it might be helpful to members if the GDPR officer in the local authority came and gave a presentation to members at the next meeting and this was agreed.