Knockbeg College's open night saw a large number of students and their parents attend

Knockbeg College held a successful open night on Friday, October 18 with a large number of prospective 1st year students and their parents in attendance.

Michael Carew gave his Principal's address in the Sports Hall, while teachers were available to answer any questions that people may have had.

New classrooms like the Fitness Suite, Technology, Music, Science and Computer rooms were quite popular on the night, with students giving practical demonstrations in those particular subjects.

In relation to enrolment, please return completed application forms by the October Mid-Term Break.

Offers of a place will be made in early November.