Revealed: Carlow house sold for €93,000 after bidding war during online auction this week

A mid-terrace four-bedroom house in Carlow Town - which had failed to secure any bids during two previous attempts for it to be sold - has been bought for €93,000.

The property was part of BidX1's online auction and went under the digital hammer on October 23.

The property at 23 Burrin Street extends to approximately 110 sq.m (1184 sq.ft) and is subject to a tenancy at a current rent of €8,400 per annum.

The reserve price on the property was €100,000 but that was reduced to €85,000 for the auction on Wednesday.

It sold for €93,000 after a battle between two bidders.