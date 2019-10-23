Venue for new music event in Carlow on Bank Holiday weekend changed at last minute

The venue for a new music event in Carlow Town which is being held over the Bank Holiday weekend has been changed at the last minute.

Tribstock, the ultimate tribute band festival, was due to take place on the Halloween Bank Holiday from October 26-27 at Perry's warehouse on Kennedy Street as part of Scarefest.

However, in a statement released on Wednesday afternoon, it was confirmed that the venue has been changed "due to circumstances beyond our control".

It will now be held in the Seven Oaks Hotel, Carlow and all tickets purchased remain valid.

See the full statement below:

There will be nine acts over the two nights for the indoor event and it will boast a licensed bar and food stalls.

