Develop Tullow Association needs volunteers to help put up 'extended' Christmas lights
The Develop Tullow Association needs volunteers to help put up "extended" Christmas lights this year.
In a post on Facebook, they said: "It's almost that time of year again....CHRISTMAS LIGHTS!
"Last year we extended the lights across more streets making the town look really festive!
"As there's quite a bit of work in this we would really appreciate some help from volunteers. If you can spare a couple of hours and you'd like to help out please get in touch!"
