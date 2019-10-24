IDA planning lodged for new tech building in Carlow deemed an 'incomplete application'

The IDA's planning permission lodged for a new Advance Technology Building in Carlow Town has been deemed an "incomplete application" by Carlow County Council.

Permission was also sought for signage, new timber post-and-rail site boundaries, car parking, cycle shelter, landscaping, underground water storage tank, ESB substation/switch room and all associated site works.

The site is on the Dublin Road, Rathnapish.

The initial application stated that the development had been subject of a Screening for Appropriate Assessment and Natura Impact Statement in accordance with Part XAB of the Planning and Development Act 2000 (as amended) and under regulation 42 of the Birds and Natural Habitats Regulations 2011 (as amended).

A decision was due by Carlow County Council on December 12.

The date the application was invalidated by the local authority was on October 18.