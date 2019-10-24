Teagasc to hold a new 'Master Class in Farm Infrastructure' at Oak Park in Carlow

A new initiative which aims to support professionals involved in farm infrastructure development has been launched by Teagasc.

The Master Class in Farm Infrastructure, which takes place on November 15 in Teagasc Oak Park, has been designed to provide professionals working in farm lending, accountancy, insurance, local authorities and other related professions with a working knowledge of the processes involved in farm infrastructure projects.

Mark Gibson, Teagasc ConnectEd Programme Manager said: "Investing in farm infrastructure is a significant part of any farm business expenditure and the process relies on a range of professional services.

"This Master Class has evolved from detailed discussions with industry and the farming community, and aims to develop a more knowledge-based and collaborative approach to farm infrastructure investment in Ireland."

The one day course, which will be delivered by Teagasc specialists, provides participants with important insights into farm investment appraisal, the key drivers for farm infrastructure investment, farm automation, the planning process as well as grants available for farm infrastructure development.

The event will include a farm visit allowing participants to observe good practice around farm infrastructure design and appraisal.

Places are limited therefore early booking is advised.

