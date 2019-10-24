'Handful of areas need a gentle reminder,' councillor sounds warning call over hedgecutting

"A handful of areas need a gentle reminder," said Cllr Brian O'Donoghue as he sounded a warning call over hedgecutting in Carlow.

Speaking at the full meeting of Carlow County Council in October, he said: "The vast majority do keep on top of their hedges.

"But every single year there seems to be a handful of areas that need a gentle reminder."

Section 40 of the Wildlife Act 1976, as amended by Section of the Wildlife (Amendment) Act 2000, restricts the cutting of hedges during the nesting and breeding season for birds and wildlife, from March 1 to August 31.

It is possible in most cases to schedule and carry out necessary work to hedgerows outside this period.