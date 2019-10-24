Carlow man who stripped down to boxers to avoid drug search given prison sentence

A man who threatened a garda and then stripped down to his boxer shorts in public to avoid a drug search at Athy train station was given a five month prison sentence at Athy District Court on Tuesday, October 22.

Michael Corr, with an address listed as 82 Riverview Close, Tullow Rd, Carlow, became abusive to a member of the Gardaí on 14 May, 2018, upon being told he was going to be searched for drugs.

He called the garda a "prick" and threatened to "get him soon" before stripping down to his boxers on a busy platform. He also threw his clothes around the platform.

Judge Desmond Zaidan said that is no way to behave to the Gardaí, who are doing their jobs and who have families. He sentenced the defendant to five months.