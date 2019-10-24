Tullow Show to receive about €5,000 to assist in promotion of their Agricultural Shows

More that €600,000 for Agricultural Shows around the country has been allocated to fund approximately 120 shows due to take place in 2020.

The announcement was made this week by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring.

Fine Gael TD for Carlow, Deputy Pat Deering, said: "Tullow Show will receive about €5,000 to assist in the promotion of their Agricultural Shows.

"This is most welcome, and these shows are an important fixture on the calendar and help promote our main indigenous industry."

Deputy Deering added: "Each qualifying show will receive a payment of approximately €5,000 to support these important events in rural communities.

"The investment is administered through the Irish Shows Association (ISA) and recipients are members of the Association.

"It is intended the funding will help the Agricultural Shows to meet the financial challenge associated with delivering these important community events.

"Our Agricultural shows are an integral part of our rural life in Carlow."