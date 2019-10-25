Gardaí investigating burglary in Carlow

Gardaí are investigating a burglary at a house in Slaney Arch, Straboe, County Carlow.

The incident occurred on Thursday between 5pm and 8.30pm.

The homeowner returned home to find his house ransacked. A safe containing documents and cash was taken. Entry was gained through a rear window.

Contact gardaí in Rathvilly on 059-9161122 with any information.