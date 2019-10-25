Carlow gardaí appealing for witnesses following robbery

Gardaí are investigating a burglary at a house in the Ricketstown area of Rathvilly, County Carlow.

The incident occurred between 6.15pm and 9.40pm on Thursday. A window at the back of the house was forced open in order to gain access.

The homeowner returned home to find the house had been ransacked. Cash, clothing and jewellery including a wedding ring, a man's watch and a woman's watch were among the property stolen.

Contact gardaí in Rathvilly on 059-9161122 with any information.