Gardaí investigating after gold diamond rings stolen from Carlow home

Gardaí are investigating a burglary at a house in the Burton Hall area of Palatine, County Carlow.

The incident occurred between 8am and 9pm on Thursday.

The house was entered via a window at the front of the house. The homeowner returned home to find the house ransacked and a number of items of jewellery taken including a silver bracelet, a gold cameo ring, two Newbridge silver watches and two gold diamond rings.

Contact gardaí in Carlow on 059-9136620 with any information.