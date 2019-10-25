NEWS
Gardaí investigating after gold diamond rings stolen from Carlow home
Gardaí investigating a burglary in County Carlow
Gardaí are investigating a burglary at a house in the Burton Hall area of Palatine, County Carlow.
The incident occurred between 8am and 9pm on Thursday.
The house was entered via a window at the front of the house. The homeowner returned home to find the house ransacked and a number of items of jewellery taken including a silver bracelet, a gold cameo ring, two Newbridge silver watches and two gold diamond rings.
Contact gardaí in Carlow on 059-9136620 with any information.
