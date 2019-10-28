IDA planning lodged AGAIN for new tech building in Carlow after 'incomplete application'

The IDA's planning permission for a new Advance Technology Building in Carlow Town has been lodged again after the first application was deemed an "incomplete application" by Carlow County Council.

Permission was also sought for signage, new timber post-and-rail site boundaries, car parking, cycle shelter, landscaping, underground water storage tank, ESB substation/switch room and all associated site works.

The site is on the Dublin Road, Rathnapish.

The application states that the development has been subject of a Screening for Appropriate Assessment and Natura Impact Statement in accordance with Part XAB of the Planning and Development Act 2000 (as amended) and under regulation 42 of the Birds and Natural Habitats Regulations 2011 (as amended).

A decision was due by Carlow County Council on December 12.

The date the application was invalidated by the local authority was on October 18.

However, a new application was received by the local authority on October 25 and the process has begun again.

A decision is due on December 19.