Carlow Gardaí issue crime prevention advice after increase in burglaries in last two weeks

Carlow Gardaí have issued some crime prevention advice after an increase in burglaries in the last two weeks.

A Garda spokesperson said: "We have seen an increase in burglaries in the last 14 days. We are down 50% on last October's figures, but I am conscious that the dark evenings coincide with a spike in criminal activities."

The Gardaí in Kilkenny and Carlow have received a number of reports regarding break ins to homes and the culprits are taking cash and jewellery.

In a statement, Gardaí said: "We ask that people take the time to review their security around their homes as we come into the winter months and dark evenings.

"In particular houses and garages, sheds and outhouses should be locked and secured at all times."

"The following advice is offered for consideration:

"External dusk to dawn white LED lighting should be considered for dark areas around your home.

"Internal lights should be timed to come on as dusk falls. This will give the appearance of the house / building being occupied.

"Consider an alarm for your home. If you have an alarm use it at all times. It should be extended to your garage / shed.

"Cash and jewellery are the most sought after items in domestic burglaries.

"Do not keep large amounts of cash on your premises."

Gardaí added: "Mark your property both covertly and overtly. Marked property is less likely to be stolen and more likely to be identified and returned to its rightful owner if recovered.

"Photograph your property.

"Consider GPS trackers for property such as ride on lawnmowers, trailers, caravans, and construction vehicles.

"CCTV should be considered where you have a large volume of property stored.

"In addition to the forgoing we would ask that people residing in Kilkenny & Carlow join their local Community Text Alert Group. Contact should be made with your local Garda Station for details of coordinators and how to join."

Please log onto www.garda.ie for further Crime Prevention Advice, and visit the Kilkenny Carlow Garda Facebook page, or contact Crime Prevention Officer Sgt Peter McConnon at Kilkenny Garda Station.