'Major News': Carlow singer, Derek Ryan, makes announcement on Twitter

Carlow country music singer, Derek Ryan, has made a "major news" announcement on social media.

In a post on Twitter, he said: "After 10 years and 10 studio albums, I'm extremely proud to present to you THE HITS, a collection of my work since my debut single God's Plan took to the airwaves. You can pre-order now ahead of its release on November 15."

