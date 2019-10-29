'Major News': Carlow singer, Derek Ryan, makes announcement on Twitter
Will you buy this album?
Derek Ryan
Carlow country music singer, Derek Ryan, has made a "major news" announcement on social media.
In a post on Twitter, he said: "After 10 years and 10 studio albums, I'm extremely proud to present to you THE HITS, a collection of my work since my debut single God's Plan took to the airwaves. You can pre-order now ahead of its release on November 15."
For more information, check out the tweet below:
** Major News **— Derek Ryan (@derekryanmusic) October 28, 2019
After 10 years and 10 studio albums, I’m extremely proud to present to you THE HITS, a collection of my work since my debut single ‘Gods Plan’ took to the airwaves. You can Pre-order now ahead of its release Nov15th https://t.co/Mz9rIfETfw
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on