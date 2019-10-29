'The State v Winnie Davich': Witch trial to take place at Carlow Courthouse this week

A witch trial is to take place at Carlow Courthouse this week as part of Scarefest 2019.

"The State v Winnie Davich" by Derek Egan takes places in association with Carlow Little Theatre Society with special guest, Bernard Jennings, as the witch hunter.

The show is on Halloween night on Thursday, October 31 at 7pm at Carlow Courthouse, Court Place, Carlow.

Tickets are €10 for kids and adults are €15 and the tickets are available via www.eventbrite.ie.