Water mains repair work will result in outage affecting thousands of homes in Carlow

Due to essential water mains repair work, the water serving properties in the following areas will be unavailable from Wednesday, October 30 at 10pm to 4am on Thursday, October 31:

Carrigduff

Bunclody

Clohamon Village

Bradys Hill

Ryland Road

Ardcolm

Mill Road

Carrigban and Tormonbarry

Carlow County Council and Irish Water have apologised for any inconvenience caused.