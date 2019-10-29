Water mains repair work will result in outage affecting thousands of homes in Carlow

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Due to essential water mains repair work, the water serving properties in the following areas will be unavailable from Wednesday, October 30 at 10pm to 4am on Thursday, October 31:

Carrigduff
Bunclody
Clohamon Village
Bradys Hill
Ryland Road
Ardcolm
Mill Road
Carrigban and Tormonbarry

Carlow County Council and Irish Water have apologised for any inconvenience caused.