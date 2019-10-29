Water mains repair work will result in outage affecting thousands of homes in Carlow
Be advised!
Due to essential water mains repair work, the water serving properties in the following areas will be unavailable from Wednesday, October 30 at 10pm to 4am on Thursday, October 31:
Carrigduff
Bunclody
Clohamon Village
Bradys Hill
Ryland Road
Ardcolm
Mill Road
Carrigban and Tormonbarry
Carlow County Council and Irish Water have apologised for any inconvenience caused.
