Scheme to be relaunched as 'Carlow Text Alert' due to demand from all areas of the town

The Oakpark/Deer Park Text Alert Scheme will be relaunched as "Carlow Text Alert" on Wednesday, October 30 in An Gairdín Beo at 8pm.

The relaunch will take place to accommodate the requests from many other Residents' Associations from all areas of the town to join the community text alert group.

Present members should also attend as there will be a short presentation on home security.

New street signs and window stickers will be available.

New members and Residents' Associations always welcome to join.