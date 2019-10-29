Charming three-bedroom detached bungalow on sale in Carlow Town for €260,000

A charming three-bedroom detached bungalow is on sale in Carlow Town for €260,000.

The house is built of natural stone and timber and is positioned at the end of a private driveway just off the Burrin Road. The property is within walking distance of the town centre, Fairgreen Shopping Centre and amenities such as schools and sport clubs.

There is an old mill ruin on the grounds of the property featuring the wooden mill wheel, no preservation order or listing on the building. This home is in "excellent condition" throughout and was built in 1997.

