Questions asked if Carlow Town Bus Service will have 'diesel or electric powered' fleet

Questions have been asked if the Carlow Town Bus Service will have a "diesel or electric powered" fleet should the service be installed.
Cllr Adrienne Wallace raised the matter at the October meeting of Carlow Municipal District when members were getting a presentation on the Carlow Town Bus Service from the National Transport Authority.
In response, representatives from the NTA said they were "precluded from buying new buses that are purely diesel in a carbon context".
