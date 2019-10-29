Questions asked if Carlow Town Bus Service will have 'diesel or electric powered' fleet

What do you think?

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

File photo

Questions have been asked if the Carlow Town Bus Service will have a "diesel or electric powered" fleet should the service be installed. 

Read also: Bus service for Carlow 'very likely' to proceed as NTA await confirmation of funding 

Cllr Adrienne Wallace raised the matter at the October meeting of Carlow Municipal District when members were getting a presentation on the Carlow Town Bus Service from the National Transport Authority. 

In response, representatives from the NTA said they were "precluded from buying new buses that are purely diesel in a carbon context". 