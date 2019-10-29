UPDATE: Road re-opened after five car collision in Carlow left seven people hospitalised

Seven adults were taken to hospital

A road closed as a result of a five car crash on Bank Holiday Monday in Carlow, which left seven adults hospitalised, has re-opened this Tuesday afternoon. 

The serious road traffic collision occurred on the N80 at Kilbride crossroads, south of Ballon.

Seven adults were taken to hospital at St Luke's and Wexford General with non-life threatening injuries.

The road was closed until Tuesday afternoon and local diversions had been in place overnight but the major road has since re-opened. 