UPDATE: Road re-opened after five car collision in Carlow left seven people hospitalised

A road closed as a result of a five car crash on Bank Holiday Monday in Carlow, which left seven adults hospitalised, has re-opened this Tuesday afternoon.

The serious road traffic collision occurred on the N80 at Kilbride crossroads, south of Ballon.

#CARLOW N80 has reopened near Ballon following collision: https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) October 29, 2019

Seven adults were taken to hospital at St Luke's and Wexford General with non-life threatening injuries.

The road was closed until Tuesday afternoon and local diversions had been in place overnight but the major road has since re-opened.