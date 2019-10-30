Weather expected to be cold next week but 'nothing too severe', says Carlow forecaster
Thankfully...
Cold weather ahead
General trends on weather models show milder air moving in for a few days after Wednesday followed by low pressure for the weekend, says Carlow forecaster, Alan O'Reilly.
According to www.carlowweather.com, there will "then be a return to cooler weather for next week but nothing too severe".
Alan added: "No need for the long johns to come out just yet."
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on