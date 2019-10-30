Carlow woman issues appeal after father's new speaker worth €700 taken from house

A Carlow Live reader has been in touch to issue an appeal after her father's new speaker worth €700 was taken from their home in the Brownshill Road area.

In an email to Carlow Live, the reader said: "If anyone has seen or heard of anyone selling this SONOS speaker (pictured above) or bought one off someone in the last week could you please contact me.

"It was taken out of my house, we have an idea who took it but they more than likely have it sold.

"It's my Dad's brand new speaker which cost him €700 so I’d appreciate if anyone could help me return it for him, thanks."

If you can help, please email news@carlowlive.ie