Great night promised with TV chef Edward Hayden at 'Taste of Christmas' Ballon fundraiser

Culinary proficiency coupled with great entertainment will be the order of the day at this year's fundraiser.

Ballon Community & Sports Centre together with Ballon National School Parents' Association are organising a cookery demonstration hosted by well-known and popular chef, Edward Hayden, well-known for appearances on TV3's Ireland AM.

The event is on November 7 in the Woodford Dolmen Hotel and tickets are priced at €20 each which includes a cheese and wine reception.

The evening will be launched by food blogger and children's author, Fiona Dillon.

The theme of the evening is "A Taste of Christmas".

There is also a raffle on the night with some excellent prizes and an abundance of entertainment on the night is guaranteed.

Tickets are available from any committee member or from the Community Centre office 087 346 3669/086 834 5741.