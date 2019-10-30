Carlow brothers win three gongs and named best folk band in Ireland at RTÉ awards

Two Carlow brothers have won three gongs and were named best folk band in Ireland at the RTÉ Folk Awards last Thursday.

Ye Vagabonds, a pair of brothers from Carlow made up of Brían and Diarmuid MacGloinn, were big winners on the night.

They won the Best Folk Group and Best Folk Album prize (for The Hare's Lament), along with Best Traditional Folk Track for The Foggy Dew.

This year's RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards offered a lively showcase for the cream of Ireland's thriving folk scene, with the prizes going to an eclectic array of contemporary folk talent.