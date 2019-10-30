Gardaí issue appeal after cyclist seriously injured in crash on Carlow/Kilkenny border

Did you see anything?

Carlow Live Reporter

Reporter:

Carlow Live Reporter

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

Cyclist seriously injured in accident at Shankill, Paulstown

A cyclist has been seriously injured in an accident at Paulstown, north Kilkenny.

Read also: Carlow Gardaí find large quantity of suspected amphetamines and cannabis in shed

He was rushed to St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny after the collision with a truck at Shankill around 12.30pm on Tuesday.

Anyone who witnessed the incident are asked to contact Thomastown Garda Station 056 775 4150.