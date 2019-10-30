Jingle Bell Jog to take place in December in aid of Carlow Regional Youth Services

A 5km Jingle Bell Jog will take place on Sunday, December 1 starting at the Barrow Track at 11:30am in aid of Carlow Regional Youth Services.

There is also a specially commissioned festive Jingle Bell Jog Medal for everyone registered and who completes the course.

All funds raised will be spent in Carlow and will go towards providing youth work supports and activities for young people.

Registration can be done online or on the day from 9:30am at Carlow Rowing Club.

Post-race refreshments will also be served in Carlow Rowing Club.

Prizes for the fastest Senior Man, Senior Woman, Junior Man and Junior Woman with spot prizes for the best dressed festive outfit!

Pets are welcome and are entitled to a medal if registered as a child (runners are asked to use a lead for their pets)

Further information please contact CRYS at (059) 9130476 or click here.