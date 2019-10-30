Revealed: Council's budget for housing construction in Carlow almost doubles next year

Carlow County Council's budget for housing construction in Carlow will almost double next year, it has been revealed.

The allocation for the local authority's housing construction programme will go from €18m in 2019 to almost €30m in 2020.

Director of Services for Finance, Pat Delaney, said the increase has "accelerated the housing construction programme".

The figure was revealed after Mr Delaney called on Council members to approve a €7m overdraft for 2020.

Cllr Will Paton asked why there was such a "drastic increase" from the overdraft of €2m approved for this year.

Mr Delaney the need to increase the overdraft facility arose out of the increased expenditure on housing construction in 2019 and next year.

He added that just because members approve the overdraft facility "doesn't mean we will use the overdraft" and it is to ensure capital commitments and projects are processed in a timely manner.

The overdraft accommodation was approved by members.