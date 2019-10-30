Carlow people urged to report bonfires being built as part of Council's Halloween warning

During the run-up to Halloween, the Gardaí, Fire Services, and Carlow's local authority are warning about the serious dangers associated with fireworks and bonfires.

Each year, Accident and Emergency departments are filled with children who receive horrific and painful injuries as a result of the misuse of fireworks and bonfires.

Carlow County Council and Carlow Gardaí have issued a joint statement to highlight the dangers.

They said: "Hazardous materials like tyres, aerosols, foam filled furniture, and batteries will behave erratically and cause toxic fumes which is bad for our health, especially for asthma sufferers and those with respiratory diseases.

"Dangerous substances such as oil, petrol, diesel and spray cans are often used and result in terrible injuries, including burns, loss of limbs and serious eye injuries.

"It should be borne in mind that the sale, possession or use of fireworks in this country is illegal.

"It should be also noted that it is illegal to possess any fireworks that may have been legally purchased outside of the jurisdiction and then brought into the State.

"Many of the fireworks that are offered for sale illegally here have not passed any quality control tests and are possibly defective.

"The Gardaí will confiscate any fireworks found in the possession of persons and such persons are also liable to prosecution. In addition, there is a specific offence under law for throwing any ignited fireworks in public places.

"Apart from the risk of injury, fireworks can cause great distress and annoyance to elderly residents. They can also cause great distress to family pets and animals.

"Finally, there always the possibility of outbreaks of fire in property if fireworks such as 'rockets' continue to burn after landing.

"All of this causes unnecessary extra demands on Garda, Fire Service and local authority resources."

Tips for a safe Halloween from Carlow County Council and Carlow Gardaí:

We ask parents, businesses and households to be vigilant and to ensure that you do not leave material lying around that may be taken for a bonfire

If you see material such as pallets, tyres, old furniture or other combustible materials or waste being hoarded in advance of Halloween please contact Carlow County Council’s waste enforcement section on environment@carlowcoco.ie or 059 913 6232

Stay with your children and escort them on “trick or treat” visits, parties and events

Keep pets indoors on Halloween night

Do not buy, use or supply fireworks

Contact the Fire Brigade or local authority if you see a bonfire being built or lit close to buildings, trees, overhead cables, underground services or car parking areas