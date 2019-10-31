'To clear up any confusion,' Scarefest organisers issue statement about Witch Trial

Scarefest organisers have issued a statement to "clear up any confusion" about the Witch Trial due to take place at Carlow Courthouse on Halloween night in Carlow Town.

In a post on Facebook, organisers said they "were distraught to find out at the last minute that Perry's was no longer available to us" for this year's Scarefest finale after the trial.

They said: "We are so grateful for the support of the local people for helping us to overcome the obstacles that were thrown at us!

"Anyone who purchased tickets for the original finale (as was planned for Perry's Warehouse) will be refunded."

The venue for Tribstock in Carlow Town - which was held over the Bank Holiday weekend - was changed at the last minute.

It was due to take place at Perry's warehouse on Kennedy Street as part of Scarefest but was moved at the last minute to the Seven Oaks.

Organisers have detailed the plans for the Witch Trial to avoid any confusion.

They added: "The State vs Winnie Davich" by Derek Egan ft. Carlow Little Theatre Society is taking place at 7pm (not 8pm) at Carlow Courthouse.

"While that is taking place, the participants of the parade will be gathering at Carlow College for take off at 7.30pm.

"The parade will reach the Courthouse just as the trial finishes and the witch will be brought out onto the steps of the Courthouse.

"Dance Republic Carlow will be there to entertain us! If the witch is found guilty in court, she will be put on the stake to be burned!

"Our finale is now FREE! The witch trial in the courthouse is ticketed, and tickets can be purchased at this link unless they are sold out: https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/public-witch-trial-tickets-7084

"Nothing relating to Scarefest is happening in Perry's warehouse.

"As you can imagine we were distraught to find out at the last minute that Perry's was no longer available to us.

"We are so grateful for the support of the local people for helping us to overcome the obstacles that were thrown at us!

"Anyone who purchased tickets for the original finale (as was planned for Perry's Warehouse) will be refunded."