'Much greater text alert coverage,' new extended scheme launched in Carlow Town

The new Carlow Text Alert was formally launched at An Gairdín Beo on Wednesday night.

This is an extension of the previously named Oakpark/Deerpark/Castle Oaks text alert area, which has now extended into the Rathnapish area of Carlow Town.

Gardaí said: "A big effort from the existing committee and those who have come on board in the new areas.

"The extension of this scheme means much greater text alert coverage in the urban area. Well done to all involved.

"We encourage all households to support this very important crime prevention initiative and join the text alert.

"Sergeant Conor Egan of Carlow Community Policing Unit and Crime Prevention Officer Peter McConnon attended the launch and gave an overview of Text Alert."