Éist Cancer Support's annual Candlelight Walk of Hope will take place in November

Éist Cancer Support Carlow's annual Candlelight Walk of Hope will take place in November.

The annual walk will take place on Saturday, November 23, starting at 4.30pm from the Bank of Ireland, Shamrock Plaza, Carlow.

Please join organisers in the Bank of Ireland from 3.30pm for a cuppa and a chat.

Éist is a registered Cancer Support Charity (CHY16678) for the benefit of all Carlow citizens and those who live in the surrounding areas.