Would you take it on? Fixer-upper cottage in Carlow going under the hammer for €70,000

Would you take it on? A fixer-upper cottage in Carlow is going under the hammer for €70,000.

The renovation cottage on around 1.79 acres at Milltown, Borris requires extensive modernisation and refurbishments but has "great potential to further develop", the ad states.

The property is for sale by public auction on Thursday, November 28 at 3pm at The Step House Hotel in Borris, Carlow.

To view the full ad, click here.