Ballinkillen school granted planning to construct an extension to the rear of the building
Great news
File photo
Ballinkillen National School has been granted conditional planning permission to construct an extension to the rear of the building.
The Board of Management of the school made the application to construct an extension to the rear of the existing school, comprising of a mainstream classroom, c/w toilets facilities and associated site work.
Carlow County Council attached 12 conditions to their decision.
