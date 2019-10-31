'One of only 12 counties in country with a county museum,' high praise for Carlow
Carlow County Museum on College Street
"We're one of only twelve counties in the country with a county museum," said Cllr Fergal Browne as local representatives lauded the work of Carlow County Museum.
Members were discussing the facility at the October full meeting of Carlow County Council.
Cllr Tom O'Neill added that the museum is a "great asset to the town".
Cllr Browne added: "We're very lucky."
