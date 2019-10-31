More than 300 cases of domestic violence recorded in Carlow this year, claims senator

There have been more than 300 cases of domestic violence recorded in Carlow this year, Fianna Fáil Senator Jennifer Murnane O'Connor has claimed.

She was speaking in the Seanad recently when she raised the issue of a women's refuge in Carlow with the Health Minister, Simon Harris.

Senator Murnane O'Connor said: "There has been massive confusion in Carlow lately because Carlow County Council, Tusla and the HSE are not working together.

"There is a lack of communication, on which we need to work. More than 300 cases of domestic violence were recorded in Carlow from January 2019 to the middle of this month.

"A Tusla report originally stated that we did not need a women's refuge, but we do. The HSE seemingly said it would look into committing a site, but I am not sure about that and am open to correction. Everyone must work together on this.

"I will get Carlow County Council and Tusla together and I ask the Minister to get CHO 5, which is part of the HSE, on board in order that we can sit down and talk. If all of us work together we can deliver a women's refuge for Carlow."

In response, Minister Harris said: "I will be happy to work with her and colleagues on the women's refuge for Carlow. I ask her to keep in touch with me on these matters."