Scarefest parade for Halloween cancelled 'due to bad weather' but Witch Trial to go ahead

Pictures from last year's Scarefest

The Scarefest parade in Carlow Town for Halloween has been cancelled but the Witch Trial is to go ahead, it has been revealed. 

In a statement, organisers said: "We are sad to announce the cancellation of our Halloween Parade the "Day of the Dead" due to bad weather forecast for this evening [Thursday].

"However the Witch Trial will still go ahead inside the Courthouse as planned. Just a small amount of tickets for this left for this event."