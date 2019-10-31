Revealed: Carlow punter's Irish Lotto windfall that defied mammoth odds of 3,800/1

There was an extremely happy customer in Carlow on Wednesday evening following their amazing Irish Lotto win that defied the mammoth odds of 3,800/1 for just €2.

The anonymous punter popped into their local BoyleSports shop and filled out the Irish Lotto slip picking four numbers to come out of the seven including the bonus ball.

They needed 1, 6, 7 and 23 to roll out of the machine and when they did, the tasty windfall was triggered meaning the celebrations could begin.

Once the customer discovered the big win, they were able to exchange their €2 bet slip for a smashing amount of €7,602 and all from a tiny stake of €2.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: "Massive congratulations to our Carlow customer who transformed some loose change into a wonderful €7,602. We wish them the best of luck with their winnings and happy spending."