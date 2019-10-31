Carlow student sends adorable letter to Love Island winner and RTÉ presenter Greg O'Shea

Amazing!

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

CREDIT: RTÉ 2FM

A Carlow student has sent an adorable letter to Love Island 2019 winner and RTÉ 2FM presenter Greg O'Shea.

12-year-old Anna is a student at Gaelcholáiste Cheatharlach and wrote the letter after her English teacher asked the class to write a missive to a famous person.

She's got a good reason picking Greg too...

Check out the letter below: 