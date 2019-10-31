Carlow student sends adorable letter to Love Island winner and RTÉ presenter Greg O'Shea
Amazing!
CREDIT: RTÉ 2FM
A Carlow student has sent an adorable letter to Love Island 2019 winner and RTÉ 2FM presenter Greg O'Shea.
12-year-old Anna is a student at Gaelcholáiste Cheatharlach and wrote the letter after her English teacher asked the class to write a missive to a famous person.
She's got a good reason picking Greg too...
Check out the letter below:
CUTENESS OVERLOAD!— RTÉ 2FM (@RTE2fm) October 31, 2019
We can’t deal with the letter @GOSofficialpage got in the post today from 12 year old Anna.
The #Limerick coloured envelope too pic.twitter.com/CCtvnpYukD
