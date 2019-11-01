LATEST: Rise in the number of people living in emergency accommodation in Carlow

The number of homeless people in Carlow has risen significantly in the last month, according to the latest figures published by the Department of Housing.

According to the latest data for September, the numbers in emergency accommodation in Carlow has now jumped back up to 27.

A total of 28 people were living in emergency accommodation in June but the figures for July showed that had dropped to 22.

The figures for August revealed that the number of homeless people in Carlow had risen slightly to 23.

This compares with the 32 people who were homeless in Carlow in April and the 29 people living in emergency accommodation in May.

Nationally, the latest homeless report released by the Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy shows that 10,397 people were in emergency accommodation in Ireland in September, including 6,524 adults and 3,873 children.

This figure is an increase of 59 people compared with August's total.

The report, based on data provided by housing authorities, captures details of individuals accessing State-funded emergency accommodation arrangements that are overseen by housing authorities.