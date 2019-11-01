Planning lodged again for the construction of an Equestrian Training Centre in Carlow

A planning application has been lodged again for the construction of an Equestrian Training Centre at Garryhill in Carlow. 

The plans include the construction of an equestrian training centre at Garryhill, Carlow including cross country all weather tracks and jumps, car parking and sign and a small office/toilet facility.

The applicants are Sian and Graham Ball. 

The new decision due date by Carlow County Council is on January 3 of next year. 