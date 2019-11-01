Calls for road in this Carlow town to be made one-way over 'chaos' at school times

The issue was raised at the October meeting at Bagenalstown Municipal District

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

File photo

Calls have been made for a road in Bagenalstown to be made one-way over "chaos" at school times.

Cllr Andy Gladney raised the matter of Long Range road - where the Queen of the Universe National School is located -  at the October meeting of Bagenalstown Municipal District.

He said: "It's chaos there every morning with traffic from the school. Could we make it one-way as a trial?

"People dropping off kids are causing the problem." 