Calls for road in this Carlow town to be made one-way over 'chaos' at school times
The issue was raised at the October meeting at Bagenalstown Municipal District
File photo
Calls have been made for a road in Bagenalstown to be made one-way over "chaos" at school times.
Cllr Andy Gladney raised the matter of Long Range road - where the Queen of the Universe National School is located - at the October meeting of Bagenalstown Municipal District.
He said: "It's chaos there every morning with traffic from the school. Could we make it one-way as a trial?
"People dropping off kids are causing the problem."
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on