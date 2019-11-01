'I don't see it going through on the green,' concern over social housing project in Carlow

Concerns have been expressed over a Carlow County Council social housing project in Ardattin which could infuriate residents if the local authority look to proceed with the development.

Cllr Charlie Murphy raised the issue at two meetings in October - both at the Tullow Municipal District meeting and the full meeting of the Council.

In the latest housing report, the Ardattin development is listed at "proposal/planning stage" with twelve units to be delivered but "Departmental approval of Phase 1 for six units - proceeding to Part 8".

It's understood the project would be an extension to Beechwood Drive in the village but Cllr Murphy said he believes the Council need to look at a new piece of land.

He said if the proposal gets approved for the development to go ahead on "the green", there will be opposition to the project locally as residents have done a lot of good work in the area over the years.

Speaking in Tullow, he said: "Planning got involved. It was going okay until planning got involved."

Cllr Murphy claimed the planning department of the Council made comments about the original proposal which "spooked" certain Council officials.

"If we go the way planning want us to go, I can't see it going through.

"The people of Ardattin have done a lot of work on the green over the years. I don't see it going through on the green, as it's proposed by planning.

"There is land that can be bought."

Housing Officer, Josephine Kavanagh, said: "It's coming to us shortly. A report is to be prepared for the management team with a view to advertising it [the housing project]."

Speaking at the full meeting of the local authority, Cllr Murphy said: "Money was allocated for social housing in Ardattin in February.

"We've secured a piece of land verbally in the village and money has been allocated."

Addressing the topic at this meeting, Ms Kavanagh said the development is progressing and the Council were in discussions with the landowner and the funding has been secured.

She expected the project to go out for Part 8 shortly.

Cllr Tommy Kinsella said it was "taking a long time".